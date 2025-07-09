Local officials looking to help residents of senior high-rise left without AC amid high heat

PITTSBURGH — A malfunctioning pump has left residents of a Hill District senior high-rise without air conditioning for four days, during periods of high heat.

Residents of Ebenezer Towers and their family members told Channel 11 on Monday that they feel their concerns aren’t being heard by building management.

Residents of Ebenezer Towers and their family members told Channel 11 on Monday that they feel their concerns aren't being heard by building management.

