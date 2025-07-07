Broken part leaves people living in senior high-rise without air conditioning during high heat

PITTSBURGH — Residents at the Ebenezer Towers senior high-rise say they haven’t had air conditioning since Sunday. And they say this is the second time it’s happened in the past two weeks.

“These people that live here should not be treated like that,” a concerned family member told Channel 11.

Family members who have loved ones living at Ebenezer Towers in the Hill District are frustrated and worried after the air conditioning broke inside the apartments.

“I have someone very, very close to me that’s very, very sick and they cannot tolerate the heat.”

She didn’t want to show her face on camera, but explained her frustrations with the way the senior living high rise has been run over the past two years.

“People are afraid to talk. I can understand that, but the situation is terrible compared to what it used to be.”

One resident says he noticed hot air blowing out of his vents on Sunday and tried to alert maintenance.

“I called about four to five times and the only thing I got was voicemail.”

On Monday, Channel 11 spoke with an Ebenezer Towers official who says they understand how important it is to get the air conditioning back on for residents in this heat. They say the issue stemmed from a malfunctioning pump that pushes the cold air out.

That Ebenezer Towers official says they ordered a part and are going to be installing it. It’s unclear when the air conditioning will be restored.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group