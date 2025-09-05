Local organization calls for gun safety following Catholic school shooting in Minneapolis

PITTSBURGH — Demonstrators are calling for stricter gun laws after last week’s shooting at a Minneapolis Catholic school.

The group “Ceasefire PA” organized a protest at the corner of Forbes and Murray avenues in Squirrel Hill.

They say more needs to be done to protect students against gun violence.

“There are 1.7 million children in Pennsylvania that have returned to school. We want them to only carry the weight of their backpacks and not the weight of the community’s fear of them not returning,” Ceasefire PA Coordinator Beth Foringer said.

Ceasefire PA’s goal is to create a safer world.

“We’re not taking away guns,” said Matha Funderburgh, who is working with Ceasefire PA. “We just want safe action. We’re working to write our Congressmen and legislators. We’re making a voice here by trying to make other people aware of this.”

Funderburgh said she had gun locks to give out to people to create more safety.

The organization plans to host an event in McKeesport next week to talk about protecting kids in schools.

Ceasefire PA will be joined by Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Black Political Empowerment Project (B-PEP) for that event.

