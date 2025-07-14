Local realtors hold event for families to get portraits with their pets, support a community shelter

PITTSBURGH — A local realty group hosted an event that gave families a chance to get portraits with their pets while also raising money for a community shelter.

River Point Realty hosted the event at The Dog Penn in the Strip District from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday..

River Point Realty holds free events multiple times a year to give back to the community.

“We like to do events, two or three times a year, that are completely free to the people of Pittsburgh,” said River Point Realty Marketing Director Andrea Henderson.

In the past, they have offered free portraits to families. That was where people began proposing the idea of doing a similar event, but with pets.

“We did family portraits last time, and we had a lot of interest for pets, so we decided to partner with the Dog Penn to give people pet portraits, because we know sometimes people don’t always have children, and they think of their pets as their children,” said Henderson.

The Dog Penn,that located at 2614 Penn Avenue, is a business that serves as a dog park, a bar and a restaurant. Organizers said it was the perfect place for them to hold the event.

“This is a really special place because there are not a lot of places in Pittsburgh where you can go and drink, have food, have fun and your dogs can be a part of it, so it’s a lot of fun,” said River Point Realty Partner Bob Stienstraw.

Raffle baskets were set up to raise money for Animal Friends Shelter.

A full bar and food trucks were available for visitors to enjoy before and after their photos were taken.

Dogs were able to play in a pool at the business to escape the high temperatures of the day.

Organizers estimated that around 200-300 people attended.

