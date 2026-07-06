Sandcastle Waterpark implementing new chaperone policy

WEST HOMESTEAD, Pa. — Sandcastle Waterpark is implementing a new chaperone policy.

General Manager Richard Spicuzza announced the policy on Monday.

Guests who are 15-years-old and younger are now required to be with an adult who is 21 or older while at the park.

Kennywood Park announced an identical policy last month following reports of possible unauthorized meetups. Spicuzza also serves as Kennywood’s general manager and said the change at Sandcastle was sparked by positive feedback coming from the historic amusement park’s guests.

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“I’ve had the opportunity to see firsthand the positive impact this policy has had at Kennywood this summer. We’ve heard from many guests who appreciate the welcoming atmosphere it has helped reinforce, and that feedback gave us confidence to introduce the same policy at Sandcastle,” Spicuzza said.

A chaperone is able to look after six guests who are teens 15-years-old or younger. They must be present at the park at all times during the teens’ visit, but are not required to accompany them at all times.

The new policy goes into effect on Friday.

More information on the new policy is available on Sandcastle Waterpark’s website. Click here to read more.

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