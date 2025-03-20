Local shelter dog to be ‘K-9 Officer for a Day’ in Bethel Park to highlight need for pet adoption

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — The Bethel Park Police Department will make a local shelter dog “K9 Officer for a Day” to help bring attention to the need for pet adoption.

On Saturday, March 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Leo from Angel Ridge Animal Rescue will spend a day as an honorary officer.

“We are excited to kick off this new program and have our first rescue, Leo, spend the day with us as an honorary officer,” said BPPD Community Resource Officer Amber DiFranco. “Angel Ridge is an amazing shelter that works tirelessly to rescue animals of all types including dogs, cats and even horses.”

Leo is a year-old Boxer/Pittie-mix who is described as “65 pounds of pure love” and has been at the shelter the longest.

The new K-9 officer will spend time with DiFranco “pawtrolling” the community.

“We’ll start the day at our police department where we’ll swear in and give our honorary pup a badge before touring the police department and taking some photos with our officers. From there, we’ll head to the Brightwood Road Fire Station, move on to South Park Shops, and end our morning visiting some local community events,” said DiFranco.

Angel Ridge Animal Rescue is located in Washington County.

“We take in dogs and horses as space permits and operate a feline adoption program, “Baily’s Cat Haven,” in South Park,” said Ketterman. “We also share excess food with other rescues and individuals in need and regularly speak to schools and community groups about animal welfare. Our organization is primarily supported by donations.”

Throughout the year, the Bethel Park Police Department plans to feature a different animal from a variety of shelters.

