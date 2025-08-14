Local, state lawmakers stop in Pittsburgh to spotlight flooding threat, federal funding cuts

Local and state lawmakers are calling on the federal government to do more to prepare communities for extreme weather.

Officials gathered in Boyce Park on Wednesday to make their plea.

Congresswoman Summer Lee criticized the Trump administration for its cuts to agencies like the National Weather Service and FEMA.

“These actions are not harmless. These actions leave us vulnerable, they leave us unprepared and they leave us unsafe. There will be deadly results for the actions that are taken,” Lee said.

She called on her congressional colleagues to restore federal funding, and she said she is launching an ‘environmental justice caucus.’

