Local teen’s 12th-annual toy drive braves the cold in Washington

WASHINGTON, Pa. — A local teen’s toy drive braved the cold on Sunday to help kids this holiday season.

It was the 12th year for Colby’s Toys for Tots Box Truck Drive in Washington.

The drive’s founder, Colby Jeffrey, told Channel 11 he was inspired to start it when he was only five years old.

Jeffrey is 17 now, and as determined as ever.

“We’ve never missed a year,” Jeffrey said. “We’ve done it 12 straight years. We were a little bit nervous this year because of the weather, but we ended up able to stick it out.”

Jeffrey said the engagement has been good despite the cold.

They expected to collect around 1,000 toys on Sunday.

