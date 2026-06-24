Local township offers emergency preparedness training ahead of next big storm

SALTLICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — It was just a couple of days ago that Severe Weather Team 11 told you about a tornado touching down in Fayette County.

Now, Saltlick Township wants you to be ready for the next big storm.

Township leaders will offer free emergency preparedness training this Friday at the fire station on Indian Head Road, starting at 6 p.m.

Click here to sign up for the training.

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