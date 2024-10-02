Local veteran’s missing dog not found in Georgia, family says

A dog recently found in Georgia is not the same dog that was in a Pennsylvania veteran’s car when it was stolen on Sept. 23.

Lucky, a 10-year-old Airedale-terrier mix, was inside 87-year-old Willard Martz’s car when it was stolen. The vehicle was recovered Saturday in North Carolina, but Lucky remains missing.

A post on social media of a dog found in Dublin, Georgia has gone viral in the last couple of days because the pet closely resembles Lucky. But the Martz family tells Channel 11 that the dog is not theirs.

The dog found in Georgia is a female and not microchipped. Lucky is male and is microchipped. He is also wearing a black collar with a zip-tied flea collar.

Anyone with details on Lucky’s location is asked to call 412-298-8611. There is a $2,500 reward for the beloved pet’s return.

