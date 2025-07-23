Local volunteers pack snacks to combat child food insecurity during summer

PITTSBURGH — Volunteers from Duquesne Light Company got together Tuesday to make sure no child goes hungry this summer.

Volunteers teamed up with representatives from the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania.

They learned about food insecurity and packed snack kits to be distributed to agencies that offer summer programs for kids.

“We know that the success for kids is around their eating habits and the health that they’re in,” said Adam Baron, director of campaign for the United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania. “So, having these options really allows them to prosper and to enjoy their summer and take the next steps on their path.”

Duquesne Light challenged its employees to volunteer a collective 1,000 hours of community service from June to August.

