Local woman facing charges after police respond to report of child trying to hang on to power lines

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. — A woman is facing child endangerment charges after an incident in Blairsville on Sunday.

According to the Blairsville Police Department, officers were called to the 200 block of North Walnut Street around 6 p.m. for a report of a child on a roof trying to hang on to power lines.

When officers arrived, the child was no longer on the roof, police say, noting there’s a 20-foot drop between the roof and the ground.

The child was at even greater risk due to high winds at the time, police say.

An investigation showed that two children were home alone with no way to call for help if something happened, according to police.

Amanda River, 38, of Blairsville, is the children’s mother, police say. He is charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of children and is awaiting her preliminary hearing.

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