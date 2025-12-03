Local woman says man intentionally tried to hit her with truck

MCGOVERN, Pa. — A woman said she was nearly hit by a truck while checking her mail.

“It scared me. I thought I was never gonna see my daughter again,” Kelly Toland told Channel 11.

That’s what went through Kelly Toland’s mind as she watched a red pickup truck speed toward her as she was walking to her mailbox around 6 p.m. on Monday.

Moments before that, she says the driver revved his engine at her.

“He was revving his vehicle, and he comes driving out so fast, I had to hurry up and jump over this way,” she added

Then, she says the driver shouted something out the window at her…

“At the stop sign, he made a left. And he put his window down and said, ‘How do you like that, you crackhead?’” She said. ”First off, I’m not even a crackhead. I work for a living."

Toland and her daughter posted about the incident on social media as a warning to others about what happened and to be on the lookout.

“I don’t think it was directed toward me; I think it was someone being a jerk. People don’t have compassion for anyone anymore,” she added.

When asked if she had anything to say to the driver, she said she feels sorry for him.

The family asks if you have any information about who could have been driving the truck to notify the police.

