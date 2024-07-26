Local World War II Army veteran presented with Quilt of Valor in Ligonier

LIGONIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A local World War II Army veteran was presented with a Quilt of Valor at the VFW in Ligonier on Thursday evening.

Dick Nicely, 97, served in Italy during the war. He was a teenager when he was drafted.

“I was 17 when they inducted me in. I had five other brothers in at the same time,” Nicely told Channel 11.

Nicely and his brothers were all drafted into the military during World War II. He and his brothers all returned home safely.

Quilts of Valor are handmade and presented to servicemembers who have been touched by war.

