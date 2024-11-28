Local Wreaths Across America chapter reaches 2024 goal ahead of Giving Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Western Pennsylvania’s 2024 Wreaths Across America ceremony will be held Saturday, Dec. 14 at noon, with the wreath placement taking place immediately after the ceremony.

While the local PANCAB chapter has already reached its goal of 17,300 wreaths for this year, volunteers are still needed, and any additional donations will help to give volunteers a head start for 2025.

Volunteers like Boyd Jones are getting ready for this year’s ceremony at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies in Washington County, where nearly 17,000 veterans are laid to rest, including his father.

“Getting to teach my kids what the value is of sacrifice is very important,” Jones said. “I have always had such a great respect for our military and our armed forces. Growing up, my dad was in the military before I was born, I have other family members in the military as well.”

Honoring the fallen is also important to Brynnly Schwartz, the local volunteer coordinator for the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.

“We ask that everyone who attends our ceremony in December really takes a few moments to reflect on their life and think about the value of freedom,” Schwartz said.

A wreath cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 8 a.m. To donate, visit the PANCAB website.

