Long-term closure of road in Robinson Township near Parkway West begins

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road near the Parkway West in Robinson Township will be closed for about three months.
The long-term closure of Boyce Road began Monday.
The road is closed between the on-ramp to the inbound Parkway West and Campbells Run Road through Saturday, June 14.
Posted Detours from PennDOT:
North of Boyce Road
- Follow Campbells Run Road northbound
- Turn left onto Ridge Road
- Follow Ridge Road back to Boyce Road
- End detour
South of Boyce Road
- Same detour in the opposite direction
The ramp at Boyce Road will remain open. Ramp improvement work, requiring a long-term closure, will begin in mid-June. Additional details will be provided.
