Local

Long-term closure of road in Robinson Township near Parkway West begins

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Road Closed Sign
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road near the Parkway West in Robinson Township will be closed for about three months.

The long-term closure of Boyce Road began Monday.

The road is closed between the on-ramp to the inbound Parkway West and Campbells Run Road through Saturday, June 14.

Posted Detours from PennDOT:

North of Boyce Road

  • Follow Campbells Run Road northbound
  • Turn left onto Ridge Road
  • Follow Ridge Road back to Boyce Road
  • End detour

South of Boyce Road

  • Same detour in the opposite direction

The ramp at Boyce Road will remain open. Ramp improvement work, requiring a long-term closure, will begin in mid-June. Additional details will be provided.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW


TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read