Long-term closure of road in Robinson Township near Parkway West begins

ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A road near the Parkway West in Robinson Township will be closed for about three months.

The long-term closure of Boyce Road began Monday.

The road is closed between the on-ramp to the inbound Parkway West and Campbells Run Road through Saturday, June 14.

Posted Detours from PennDOT:

North of Boyce Road

Follow Campbells Run Road northbound

Turn left onto Ridge Road

Follow Ridge Road back to Boyce Road

End detour

South of Boyce Road

Same detour in the opposite direction

The ramp at Boyce Road will remain open. Ramp improvement work, requiring a long-term closure, will begin in mid-June. Additional details will be provided.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group