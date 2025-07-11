Long-term I-579 bridge repairs to cause multiple traffic changes, ramp closures

PITTSBURGH — Multiple traffic changes and ramp closures will begin soon for long-term bridge repair work on Interstate 579.

PennDOT officials say a new traffic configuration from southbound I-279 (Parkway North) to southbound I-579 will begin in Pittsburgh Sunday at 10 a.m., weather permitting.

The changes are being made so crews from Swank Construction can repair bridges on I-579, after inspectors found several deteriorated piers on I-579 and its HOV lanes. To see updates on the project, click here.

Here’s what the new configuration will look like:

Southbound I-279 traffic to southbound I-579 will be crossed over into the I-279 HOV lanes approximately 500 feet south of the Swindell Bridge. The crossover into the I-279 HOV lanes will be made from the left-hand lanes of southbound I-279.

Crossed over traffic will continue from the I-279 HOV lanes into the I-579 HOV lanes.

Once on the Veterans Bridge, traffic from the southbound I-579 HOV lanes will be crossed back over into the southbound I-579 lanes.

Two 11-foot lanes will be maintained in this new configuration.

Additional traffic restrictions include:

The southbound Route 28 ramp to southbound I-579 (Ramp G) will be closed to traffic.

The currently open ramp from southbound I-279 to southbound I-579 will be closed to traffic.

All access to HOV entrances and exits from southbound I-279, the Perrysville Park and Ride, McKnight Road, Anderson Street, Mazeroski Way, and Bedford Avenue are currently closed and will remain closed to traffic.

Access to the southbound I-279 HOV lanes south of the split to the I-579 HOV lanes will be prohibited.

Posted detour for southbound Route 28 to southbound I-579:

From southbound Route 28, take the East Ohio Street (Exit 1B) off-ramp

From East Ohio Street, turn right onto Madison Avenue

Madison Avenue becomes East Street

Follow East Street to Venture Street

Turn right onto the ramp to southbound I-279 toward Downtown

From southbound I-279, take the crossed over lanes to southbound I-579

End detour

More information:

At least two lanes will be maintained on mainline I-279 in the southbound direction.

Northbound I-579 will remain in its current configuration.

Repairs on northbound I-579 piers will begin once the southbound work is completed. Details will be provided in advance of the phase change.

Preparatory work for the new configuration happening this weekend:

Southbound I-279 will be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from 9 p.m. Friday night to 10 a.m. Saturday morning between the Swindell Bridge and East Ohio Street.

Southbound I-279 will reopen to two-lanes from 10 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Southbound I-279 will again be reduced to a single-lane of traffic from 6 p.m. Saturday night until the crossover is implemented at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

©2025 Cox Media Group