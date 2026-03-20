Long-term traffic crossover set on part of Route 51 in Allegheny County

PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — PennDOT has scheduled a long-term traffic crossover on part of Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) in Allegheny County.

At 8 p.m. on Friday, crews will begin implementing a crossover between Mall Drive and East Bruceton Street, weather permitting.

Southbound traffic will be moved into the northbound lanes through mid-June. Traffic will only be able to turn left at intersections with signals.

The crossover should be fully in place by Monday morning at the latest, PennDOT says.

Work is part of a $19.85 million improvement project on Clairton Boulevard now in its second year, according to PennDOT. Slated for completion in 2028, the project includes resurfacing, ADA updates, bus stop improvements and bridge preservation at Lewis Run and Lebanon Church Road.

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