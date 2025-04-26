Long-time Ross Township Police Department K-9 dies

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A long-serving Ross Township Police Department K-9 has died.

The Ross Township Police Department announced the K9’s death on Facebook Friday night.

K-9 Cezar joined the force in 2014 and retired in 2023.

Cezar worked closely with his handler, Sergeant Peter Chuberko.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Sergeant Chuberko and his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace Cezar. Thank you for your service,” the department said.

Cezar had the badge number of K-5 and was the fifth K9 with the department since the program was started in 1995.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group