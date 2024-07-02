Longtime Pittsburgh Penguins broadcaster named play-by-play announcer for Columbus Blue Jackets

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins lost another person at the start of this year’s NHL free agency.

Sports broadcaster Steve Mears announced he will be taking his talents to the Columbus Blue Jackets as the organization’s new play-by-play announcer.

I’m beyond thrilled and very honored to be joining a first class organization like the @BlueJacketsNHL as their TV play-by-play broadcaster and returning to the great state of Ohio! Can’t wait to cover this team & live in one of the best cities in the NHL! — Steve Mears (@MearsyNHL) July 2, 2024

Mears has been with the Penguins for the past seven seasons, calling action on both television and radio. He has been in the industry for 18 years and has served as a host on NHL Network, as well as doing play-by-play in Pittsburgh and for the New York Islanders.

“Steve Mears brings a wealth of experience having broadcast games to regional, national and international audiences for nearly two decades and we are excited to have him join Jody Shelley to deliver Blue Jackets hockey to our fans,” said Blue Jackets Vice President of Business Intelligence and Broadcasting Marc Gregory. “Much like his predecessor Jeff Rimer, Steve has a deep level of knowledge and enthusiastic dedication to our game which is evident every time he broadcasts a game.”

The Western Pennsylvania native said, “It’s truly an honor for me, and I’m extremely grateful to have the opportunity to call games for The 5th Line as the television play-by-play announcer for the Columbus Blue Jackets. I’ve seen first-hand for many years, as far back as when I attended games as a student at Bowling Green, how loyal and passionate Blue Jackets fans are and how special game nights at Nationwide Arena can be. With a great core of young, talented players, I can’t wait for the season to start and to work with Jody Shelley and our production team at Bally Sports Ohio.”

