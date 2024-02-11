Local

Lost weekend: Jets deal Penguins second defeat in 2 days, 2-1

By Dave Molinari: PittsburghHockeyNOW.com

WINNIPEG

The Pittsburgh Penguins can feel pretty good about how well they played during the final two periods in Winnipeg Saturday night.

How they controlled play against the Jets, who are one of the top teams in the Western Conference, for most of those 40 minutes.

But that solace is all they took out of the game at Canada Life Centre, because Winnipeg beat them, 2-1.

It was the Penguins’ second excruciating defeat in two days, coming less than 24 hours after a 3-2 loss at Minnesota.

