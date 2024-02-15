‘A lot of emotions’: Mother faces man who allegedly hit 4-year-old son with car in Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Inside City Court, two sides are clear as a mother faces the man who she said hit her child with a car.

“It’s a lot of emotions seeing him and reliving it. Just thinking about it, I’m just really trying to understand why he didn’t get out and see if he was okay,” Shawntae Averytt said.

>> Boy, 4, hit by vehicle in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, driver flees scene

Averytt can’t even look at James Phelps. Phelps is the driver of the white SUV that allegedly ran over Averytt’s 4-year-old son on Webster Avenue earlier this month. Since Thursday’s hearing was postponed, she didn’t get to ask him her one question.

“I understand accidents happen. I do, accidents happen. But why stop and not get out? That’s the part that plays in my head every day. You stopped, thought about it and kept going? Why?” Averytt said.

She told Channel 11 her son still has broken bones and mental trauma. That’s why her attorney filed this civil complaint seeking monetary damages from Phelps.

“We want to make sure this young man’s physical and emotional needs are taken care of. He has mounting medical bills, there’s scarring and significant medical injuries,” said Paul Ellis who’s representing Averytt.

>> Police find SUV that hit 4-year-old boy in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

As for Phelps, he was quiet in court as his attorney shared his thoughts.

“To this day, Mr. Phelps isn’t even aware that he struck the child and he is heartbroken,” said Joseph Hudak who’s Phelp’s Attorney.

Hudak said they are still looking into what happened and reviewing the evidence.

“It didn’t take place in a crosswalk and to this day he has no idea what caused the accident,” Hudak said.

The rescheduled preliminary hearing is set for March 6.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group