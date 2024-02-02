Police looking for SUV that hit 4-year-old boy in Pittsburgh’s Hill District

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are looking for the SUV that hit a 4-year-old boy in the Hill District Thursday.

Police said the child was hit by the SUV at around 4 p.m. on Webster Avenue.

The boy, who was with a parent at the time, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

Police said the car appears to be a Ford Explorer with either a front dealer or vanity plate. It’s white with a black strip and a moon roof.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the investigating detective directly at 412-255-6787, extension 5.

