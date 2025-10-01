Louis Tomlinson bringing world tour to Stage AE in 2026

PITTSBURGH — Former One Direction member and acclaimed solo artist Louis Tomlinson is coming to Pittsburgh.

Tomlinson will bring his “How Did We Get Here?” world tour to Stage AE in the North Shore on July 10, 2026, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 10.

Tomlinson’s third studio album, “How Did I Get Here?” is scheduled for release on Jan. 23, 2026.

“I sum it up as ‘The record I always deserved to make,” Tomlinson said of the album. “My bread and butter is my honesty. I genuinely wear my heart on my sleeve, and I hope it comes through in the music. I’m still learning and getting better as a singer and a songwriter. I find it impossible to be complacent; it’s not in my vocabulary. For the first time now, I’m allowing myself to be the artist I’d always hoped to be.”

