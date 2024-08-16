Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory bringing its Mobile Museum to Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — Want the chance to hold a bat used by Roberto Clemente and other Pirates legends? You’ll have the chance to when the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory brings its Mobile Museum to Pittsburgh next week.

The Mobile Museum will be outside of PNC Park during the Pirates series against the Reds Aug. 22-24.

Fans will have the chance to see an “old-fashioned” bat-making demonstration and even hold bats used by Pirates greats Roberto Clemente, Al Oliver and Dave Parker.

There will even be an opportunity for fun family photos with a giant Pittsburgh Pirates LEGO hat and a five-foot bat and an oversized glove.

“There is so much passion for the sport of baseball in Pittsburgh,” said Deana Lockman, Executive Director of Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory. “We couldn’t be more thrilled to bring our Mobile Museum to amazing Pirates fans.”

