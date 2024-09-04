Local

Lower Burrell house gutted by fire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Lower Burrell house gutted by fire Lower Burrell house gutted by fire

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A house in Lower Burrell was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 200 block of Michigan Avenue for an active fire at 10:46 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a house with melted and charred siding and part of its roof gone.

There’s currently no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Driver injured while trying to stop school bus drifting down road with Pittsburgh students inside
  • Missing Pittsburgh teen located in Beaver County Jail using different name
  • 2 care workers accused of assaulting teenager with special needs
  • VIDEO: Homewood community gathers to remember girl killed while riding bike, call for safety changes
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read