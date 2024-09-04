Lower Burrell house gutted by fire

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A house in Lower Burrell was destroyed in a fire Wednesday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said crews were called to the 200 block of Michigan Avenue for an active fire at 10:46 a.m.

Our crew at the scene saw a house with melted and charred siding and part of its roof gone.

There’s currently no word on if anyone was injured in the fire.

