Lower Burrell man pleads guilty to credit card fraud

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Lower Burrell man pleaded guilty to a charge of violating federal fraud laws last week.

Jonathan Fry, 44, pleaded guilty to one count of fraudulently using credit cards that were issued to another person on Sept. 9.

According to the Department of Justice, Fry fraudulently used unauthorized credit cards to make purchases from November 2018 to November 2019. He opened accounts and applied for the cards with the victim’s name and bought multiple items.

In total, Fry charged tens of thousands of dollars worth of purchases to the cards, including a gun worth over $1,000, the Department of Justice said.

Fry’s sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 9. He faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 or both.

