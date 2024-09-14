Lower Burrell pizza shop sells out of pies during fundraiser for family who lost everything in fire

LOWER BURRELL, Pa. — A Lower Burrell pizza place gave back to a family who lost everything in a house fire with the help of the community.

>> Lower Burrell house gutted by fire

Gus Franco’s Pizza held a fundraiser on Wednesday for the family.

The fundraiser was scheduled to last from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., but in an update Thursday, the pizza shop said they sold out in less than an hour.

Once the 150 pizzas made for the fundraiser were gone, the shop said community members kept giving large sums of money.

“Knowing that our group efforts (and it took a group) could make such an impact on this family, a family that we just met tonight for the first time, filled our souls and hearts with love,” a Facebook post reads.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group