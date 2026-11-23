PITTSBURGH — An annual program highlighting musicians throughout the holiday season is returning in Allegheny County.

From Nov. 30 to Dec. 22, anyone walking in Downtown Pittsburgh around lunchtime on weekdays may come across a free festive concert at the Allegheny County Courthouse Grand Staircase, thanks to the Holiday Music Program.

The program highlights musicians from schools throughout the county and benefits the Holiday Project, which gives holiday gifts to children who receive assistance through Allegheny County Human Services.

Concerts are at noon and 12:50 p.m. Click here to view the entire performance schedule.

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