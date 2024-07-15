Macaroni penguin chick hatches at Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium

PITTSBURGH — A macaroni penguin chick has hatched at the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium.

Initially, her egg was discarded but was assisted by a pair of gentoo penguins.

The zoo said macaroni penguins historically lay two eggs and often smash or discard the first egg. This time, the zoo staff pulled the egg and placed it under the gentoo penguins, Mambo and Cookie.

“The gentoo pair immediately took to the egg and did a fantastic job of incubating it for approximately 35 days,” said Shanna Gay, Zoo Aquarist

The chick, named Hat Trick, or Hatty, successfully hatched.

Once Hatty has her adult feather and passes her swim test, she will be gradually introduced into the penguin habitat in the Aquarium.













This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group