Maggie’s Farm closing South Hills restaurant, will continue operating as distillery and event space

UPPER ST. CLAIR, Pa. — Maggie’s Farm Distillery announced it will close its kitchen in the South Hills.

Last year, Maggie’s Farm opened a 22,000-square-foot, mixed-use facility in Upper St. Clair that handles the production of Maggie’s Farm Rum and the company’s Personal Day Vodka Hard Seltzer. The upstairs of the space features a 100-seat restaurant space and 16-seat bar that operated as a restaurant and tasting room since the facility opened, but the restaurant is now “ceasing operations indefinitely,” according to a post made by Tim Russell, president of parent company Allegheny Distilling.

“Running a restaurant is hard at the best of times, but between the recent economic uncertainty and rise in food costs, we have had to take a hard look at what we want for the future of Maggie’s Farm Rum,” Russell wrote online. “After many sleepless nights, we have made this difficult decision. Owning a business means having to choose what is best for the company as a whole and those involved with it. This change will allow us to refocus our efforts on what we do best, distilling the best rum and spirits that we can. We hope this refocus will assist in maintaining the upward growth trajectory of our products at the wholesale and retail levels.”

