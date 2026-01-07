Mail carrier bitten by dog in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood

PITTSBURGH — A mail carrier was bitten by a dog in Pittsburgh’s Perry North neighborhood on Wednesday.

Police and medics were called to the 200 block of Venture Street around 1:45 p.m. for a reported dog bite, Pittsburgh Public Safety says.

A mail carrier told first responders that a dog had bitten them in the hand, causing a small puncture wound, officials say.

Animal Care and Control officers secured the dog at the home.

The mail carrier was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

