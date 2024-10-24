Mainspring Energy to bring big plant, hundreds of jobs to Coraopolis

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. — A 300,000-square-foot, $175 million plant that will make power generators will be built near Pittsburgh International Airport and bring as many as 600 jobs.

Mainspring Energy’s Coraopolis facility will be funded in part by an $87 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy. It will make linear generators, which is the California-based company’s innovative solution to create flexible fuel power generators that will take a major role in the energy transition. The site will be located at the Northfield Industrial Park on International Drive, near the Pittsburgh International Airport runways and close to Interstate 376.

Ground will be broken in 2025 with about 300 construction jobs and then 600 or more permanent jobs in metalwork, machining and production, according to the company.

