‘Major crash’ closes part of State Route 51 in Brentwood

BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Drivers are urged to avoid part of a major roadway in Allegheny County because of a crash.

Brentwood Borough officials say part of State Route 51 (Clairton Boulevard) is closed because of a serious crash. Allegheny County 911 officials tell Channel 11 the crash happened around 12:30 p.m.

At this time, northbound Route 51 is closed at Stilley Road. Southbound is restricted to one lane.

A crash reconstruction team is responding, and the closure is expected to remain in place while the investigation is conducted.

Brentwood Borough expects significant traffic delays and asks drivers to take an alternate route if possible.

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