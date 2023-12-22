Major police response at scene of hours-long standoff situation in Weirton

WEIRTON, W.Va. — A major police presence is on the scene of a standoff situation in Weirton, West Virginia.

According to NBC affiliate WTOV, police were called to a home along Pennsylvania Avenue shortly after noon Friday.

WTOV reports an armed man barricaded himself inside the home after police tried to serve an arrest warrant.

Attempts have been made to negotiate with the suspect. WTOV reports tear gas was fired into the home shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Around 4:30 p.m., a final warning was given. The suspect has not come out of the residence, at last check.

Police broke a window and sent a drone in, according to WTOV.

Residents are being asked to avoid the area.

