Major traffic pattern change coming to McKees Rocks Bridge, will be in place for over a month

PITTSBURGH — A major traffic pattern change is coming to the McKees Rocks Bridge on the Pittsburgh side.

The restrictions are tentatively scheduled to begin the week of April 1.

The Borough of McKees Rocks shared the following key restrictions drivers need to know:

All traffic going across the McKees Rocks Bridge towards Route 65 will be forced to turn right onto Route 65. There will be construction work occurring prohibiting turning left on Route 65 or going straight onto Brighton Heights Boulevard.

All traffic traveling North on Route 65 will not be able to turn left onto the bridge. Traffic coming down Brighton Heights Boulevard will not be able to go straight onto the bridge.

Traffic traveling South on Route 65 will be able to turn right onto the bridge.

Drivers will be directed to use the West End Bridge/Route 51 detour.

The traffic restrictions are expected to be in place for around 42 days.

