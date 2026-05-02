‘I love Geno’: Penguins rally around unsigned Malkin

PITTSBURGH — This article originally appeared on PGHHockeyNOW.

We’re a few days into a Pittsburgh Penguins offseason that seems ripe for some roster turnover. The veterans, in particular, know all about change. But a survey of a few key members of the club expressed strong feelings about one particular teammate.

There was a lot of love flowing toward forward Evgeni “Geno” Malkin on Friday when the players did their final interviews of the season with reporters.

Let’s start with winger Bryan Rust, who used that actual four-letter word talking about Malkin, who is facing unrestricted free agency July 1 if he is not re-signed.

“All I want to say about that is, I love Geno,” Rust said. “I love Geno as a friend and as a teammate. I don’t know life in the NHL without him. He’s a guy who’s taught me a lot over the years, just watching how he does everything and how he handles himself and how he handles a lot of the outside pressures.

Click here to read more about what players had to say about Malkin on PGHHockeyNOW.

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