Man, 18, hurt when car crashes over 30-foot embankment in Lawrence County

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — An 18-year-old man was hurt after crashing over a 30-foot embankment in Lawrence County on Sunday morning.

First responders on scene tell Channel 11 that the 18-year-old man was driving on Wampum Road in Wayne Township around 9:30 a.m. when he lost control and went over the embankment. Then, the vehicle rolled onto its roof while on a ledge over a creek.

The driver was able to call 911 and was eventually extricated from the vehicle. First responders tell us it was a “difficult rescue” involving three separate, simultaneous rescues.

The man was taken to a hospital in Youngstown, Ohio, by ambulance with a suspected serious injury, per Pennsylvania State Police.

PSP New Castle is investigating the crash.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group