Man accused of shooting woman in head in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP. Pa. — A man accused of shooting a woman in Stowe Township is behind bars.

The Allegheny County Police Department said officers were called to the 800 block of Lamont Street at 3:15 a.m. on Feb. 18.

A woman was found with a gunshot wound to the head. She was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

John Irwin, 47, was identified as a suspect through witness interviews, detectives said on Thursday.

He faces charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault and persons not to possess a firearm.

Irwin is being held at the Allegheny County Jail.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group