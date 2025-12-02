Local

Man, 36, dies at hospital after being shot in East Liberty

By WPXI.com News Staff
Man in critical condition after shooting in East Liberty (WPXI)
PITTSBURGH — A man who was shot in Pittsburgh’s East Liberty neighborhood last week has died, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Around 1 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Omega Court. When first responders arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive and shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The medical examiner’s office said that Bryon Lewis, 36, died at the hospital on Monday.

Police said the shooting is believed to have happened inside a home after a fight.

No arrests have been made.

