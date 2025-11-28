Man in critical condition after shooting in East Liberty

PITTSBURGH — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in East Liberty early Friday morning.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, around 1 a.m. police, fire and EMS were called to the 400 block of Omega Street for a report of a man who had been shot.

When first responders arrived, they found a man who was unresponsive outside with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to a hospital and is in critical condition.

The shooting is believed to have happened inside a home after a fight, police say.

The Mobile Crime Unit processed evidence at the scene. Violent Crime Unit detectives will oversee the investigation.

