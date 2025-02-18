Man, 62, killed in crash along Route 422 in Indiana County

ARMSTRONG TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after a crash in Indiana County late Monday night.

The crash happened in the 7400 block of Route 422 in Armstrong Township around 11:20 p.m.

State police said Guy Toy III, 62, was killed.

Toy was driving westbound and struck a vehicle that was stopped and waiting to make a left turn, according to the police report. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

