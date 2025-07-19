Man, 71, dies after tractor-trailer crash in Westmoreland County

NEW STANTON, Pa. — A man is dead after a tractor-trailer crash that impacted traffic on several major Westmoreland County roadways.

Channel 11 previously reported on the crash that shut down Route 119 and Route 66 over I-70 in New Stanton, as well as reducing I-70 to a single lane in both directions at the interchange, for hours on Thursday.

Now, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms Carl Noonan, 71, died as a result of the crash at an area hospital.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group