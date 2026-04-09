Man, 76, charged with punching another man, 80, in store; suspect says he was defending his daughter

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fight between senior citizens that took place outside of a Harmar Giant Eagle Express sent an 80-year-old man to the hospital. The 76-year-old accused of punching him says he was defending his daughter.

“We have our disputes but never with the age of these two gentlemen,” Harmar Police Chief Jason Domaratz said.

Robert Schmidt, 76, of Springdale, is now charged with assault.

Harmar Police paperwork says Schmidt was using the bathroom inside the store last week when an 80-year-old reportedly started talking to Schmidt’s 18-year-old daughter inappropriately, making her uncomfortable.

According to the criminal complaint, the 80-year-old had spoken to the 18-year-old inappropriately in the past and Schmidt told him not to do it again.

“The victim was warned beforehand about speaking to the daughter in a manner that was inappropriate, and at this point, it happened again, and the father took action,” Domaratz said.

Schmidt allegedly walked up to the 80-year-old man standing on the sidewalk, arguing with him. Police say security cameras captured what happened next when the 76-year-old Schmidt started punching the 80-year-old.

“One was struck, what appeared to be twice to the face and fell to the ground and he was kicked twice in the head,” Domaratz explained.

The 80-year-old was knocked unconscious and placed in the ICU. Frequent shoppers weighed in.

“Without context, just seeing two elderly people fighting probably would’ve tried to stop. With context, you still try to want to try and stop but that’s when you have to get the authorities involved,” Dan Mormur said.

Schmidt will have his preliminary hearing on April 22nd.

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