Man accused of assaulting state trooper after domestic altercation in Mercer County

MERCER COUNTY, Pa. — A Mercer County man is facing charges after he allegedly assaulting a state trooper after a domestic altercation.

State police responded to a house in Perry Township for reports of a domestic situation.

Michael Sturgin, 45, shoved the victim into a desk because he was angry at them for running the vacuum cleaner, state police said.

Troopers were trying to take Sturgin into custody but he began fighting them. He assaulted one of the troopers, causing them bodily injuries.

Sturgin is in the Mercer County Jail awaiting a preliminary hearing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group