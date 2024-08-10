Local

Man accused of assaulting young boy, firing shot from his boat in Beaver County

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com
BRIDGEWATER, Pa. — A man is accused of assaulting a young boy before firing a shot from his boat in Beaver County on Thursday night.

The incident happened at 8:45 p.m. in the area of Riverside Drive in Bridgewater

Two young boys, ages 12 and 13, said David Gorman, 41, assaulted one of them on the Bridgewater/Rochester Bridge.

State police said after the assault, Gorman was on his boat and fired at least one round while looking in the boy’s direction.

When state police searched the boat, a 9mm carbine was recovered.

Gorman is in the Beaver County Jail.

