Man accused of attacking 2 Pitt students, 2 people near CMU faces more assault charges

PITTSBURGH — A man accused of attacking two students at Pitt and trying to attack two people near CMU is now facing new charges for a third separate incident.

Police say Jarret Buba, 52, from Oakland approached a Point Park student on Aug. 29 while he was jogging in the Strip District and hit him with a bag of glass.

That same week, allegedly attacked two Pitt students outside of the Cathedral of Learning. He was arrested after that attack.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Man arrested for allegedly attacking group of students with bottle near Cathedral of Learning

Police said he hit those two students with a bottle.

Not long after that arrest was made, charges were filed against Buba for throwing a bottle at two people from Carnegie Mellon University.

In total, Buba is now facing 7 various assault charges related to these incidents.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group