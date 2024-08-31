Person arrested after incident near Cathedral of Learning

PITTSBURGH — A person was arrested after an incident near the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland Friday.

Pitt police said there is not believed to be any ongoing threat to the public stemming from the incident.

Police also said the incident is not believed to be connected to the shooting at the Carnegie Museums earlier in the day.

“We recognize that incidents like these are disturbing to the Pitt community. The University Counseling Center is available to any student needing support, and Life Solutions is available to all faculty and staff members,” University of Pittsburgh officials said.

The investigation is ongoing.

