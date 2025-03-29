Man accused of beating, robbing man before stealing his car, crashing it into tree in Butler County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is accused of beating and robbing another man before taking off in a stolen vehicle in Butler County.

Pennsylvania State Troopers were called to the 300 block of Stewart Road in Washington Township at 2:45 a.m. on Friday for a reported robbery and assault.

A 42-year-old man was found severely injured there. He was taken to Grove City Hospital but later had to be flown to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He was last listed in critical condition.

Dylan Hinchberger, 31, was identified as a suspect.

Police said he forced his way into the victim’s house and took several guns. He then allegedly sat outside the house and waited for the victim to come home for the night.

Hinchberger ambushed the victim when he arrived home, troopers say. During the attack, Hinchberger allegedly fired a gun in the victim’s house.

After the attack, Hinchberger took off in the victim’s vehicle, but police said he crashed it into a tree five miles away and then ran away.

He was found at a Quality Inn Hotel in Grove City but troopers said he jumped out of the second-story window and ran into the woods before they got to him.

PSP Aviation tracked Hinchberger and he was eventually found and arrested.

