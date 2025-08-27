Man accused of crashing into multiple cars, flipping a van in Beechview

PITTSBURGH — A wild ride in Pittsburgh’s Beechview Neighborhood left a number of cars damaged and a van upside down in a front yard.

It happened early Monday morning on Methyl Street and now Channel 11 is learning more about the incident and the woman cited.

“You open your front door and there’s a van there,” Olivia Beatty said. She and her boyfriend were asleep when it happened.

“We just woke up to a loud bang.”

The van came to rest in the yard but hit several cars on the way, including Olivia’s car parked across the street.

Her fence and retaining wall were also damaged.

“They knocked down the gas meter and it broke. There was a huge gas leak,” she said.

Police tell us two people ran from the scene. A third, the driver, was trapped inside.

Olivia’s boyfriend helped pop out the windshield and pull her from the car. A portion of that windshield is still sitting in a trash can.

Pittsburgh Police tell us the driver, Raelyn Hernandez, was issued multiple citations, including careless driving and driving with a suspended license.

No charges involved DUI despite Beatty and other neighbors telling us there was a strong smell of alcohol.

Hernandez was also cited for not having insurance, meaning Beatty is on the hook for a $1,000 deductible.

“It could’ve been a lot worse. We could’ve been in the living room or something. It’s kind of scary.”

We have reached out to the Pittsburgh Police for any updates on the case or the people who fled the scene.

